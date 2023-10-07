Fête des plantes d’automne de Schoppenwihr Parc de Schoppenwihr, 7 octobre 2023, Ostheim.

Exposition-vente internationale de plantes rares dans le cadre somptueux du parc paysager de Schoppenwihr..

2023-10-07 à ; fin : 2023-10-08 17:00:00. EUR.

Parc de Schoppenwihr

Ostheim 68150 Haut-Rhin Grand Est



International exhibition and sale of rare plants in the sumptuous setting of the Schoppenwihr landscape park.

Exposición y venta internacional de plantas raras en el suntuoso marco del parque paisajístico de Schoppenwihr.

Internationale Verkaufsausstellung für seltene Pflanzen in der prächtigen Umgebung des Landschaftsparks von Schoppenwihr.

Mise à jour le 2022-12-06 par Office de tourisme du pays de Ribeauvillé et Riquewihr