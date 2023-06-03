Livres à la rue Parc de Pontaulic Léognan, 3 juin 2023, Léognan.

Léognan,Gironde

Ce vide-greniers culturel est organisé par l’association Marque Page et par la Mairie de Léognan à travers sa bibliothèque et son service culturel. Il permettra d’acheter livres, CDs, vinyles, jeux, jeux vidéo et petits instruments de musique proposés par une quarantaine de particuliers.

Nous proposerons aussi d’acquérir des livres retirés des collections de la bibliothèque au tarif de 1€.

La journée sera aussi bien remplie en animations et en activités.

Au programme :

L’Arpenteur : Par la Compagnie 24.92

Trois déambulations : 10 h 30 – 11 h 30 – 14 h 30

Au cours de cette ode à la Nature mêlant poésie, réflexion naturaliste et humour, il vient livrer un message à la fois cri d’alarme et déclaration d’amour à notre bien le plus précieux.

Chorégraphies approximat.

Parc de Pontaulic

Léognan 33850 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



This cultural garage sale is organized by the Marque Page association and the Mairie de Léognan, through its library and cultural services. It will be an opportunity to buy books, CDs, vinyls, games, video games and small musical instruments from around 40 private sellers.

We will also be offering to purchase books withdrawn from the library?s collections at a price of 1?

The day will also be packed with events and activities.

On the program:

The Surveyor: By Compagnie 24.92

Three strolls: 10:30 am – 11:30 am – 2:30 pm

In this ode to Nature, combining poetry, naturalistic reflection and humor, he delivers a message that is both a cry of alarm and a declaration of love for our most precious asset.

Approximate choreography

Este mercadillo cultural está organizado por la asociación Marque Page y el Ayuntamiento de Léognan, a través de sus servicios bibliotecarios y culturales. Unos cuarenta particulares venderán libros, CD, vinilos, juegos, videojuegos y pequeños instrumentos musicales.

También se ofrecerá la compra de libros retirados de los fondos de la biblioteca al precio de 1?

La jornada también estará repleta de actos y actividades.

En el programa:

El agrimensor: por la Compagnie 24.92

Tres paseos: 10.30 h – 11.30 h – 14.30 h

En esta oda a la Naturaleza, que combina poesía, reflexión naturalista y humor, lanza un mensaje que es a la vez un grito de alarma y una declaración de amor por nuestro bien más preciado.

Coreografía aproximada

Dieser kulturelle Flohmarkt wird von der Vereinigung Marque Page und der Stadtverwaltung von Léognan über die Bibliothek und die Kulturabteilung organisiert. Es werden Bücher, CDs, Schallplatten, Spiele, Videospiele und kleine Musikinstrumente angeboten, die von etwa 40 Privatpersonen gekauft werden können.

Wir bieten auch Bücher aus dem Bestand der Bibliothek zum Preis von 1 Euro an.

Der Tag wird auch mit Animationen und Aktivitäten gefüllt sein.

Auf dem Programm stehen

L’Arpenteur: Von der Compagnie 24.92

Drei Wanderungen: 10:30 Uhr – 11:30 Uhr – 14:30 Uhr

In dieser Ode an die Natur, die Poesie, naturalistische Reflexion und Humor vereint, überbringt er eine Botschaft, die gleichzeitig ein Alarmruf und eine Liebeserklärung an unser wertvollstes Gut ist.

Ungefähre Choreographien

