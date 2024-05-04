La VTT Montesquieu Parc de l’Espérance La Brède
La Brède,Gironde
La VTT MONTESQUIEU, randonnée caritative, ludique (déguisement fortement conseillé) et oenotouristique
Allier la fête et le sport dans le but d’aider le handicap cycliste et notamment pour soutenir une jeune très prometteur
Promouvoir l’œnotourisme sur le territoire de la communauté de commune de Montesquieu. Des châteaux de renommées internationales nous ouvrent leurs portes (Château Malartic-Lagravière, Haut Bailly, La Louvière, Carbonnieux, Smith Haut Lafitte, La Tout Martillac, … Dégustations et animations
Mettre en valeur l’œuvre de Montesquieu par la découverte de notre patrimoine viticole. Traversée de château du Pessac-Léognan et des graves
Tous les participants auront une récompense
Challenge du meilleur déguisement individuel, challenge du meilleur déguisement collectif, challenge Montesquieu
Concert en fin d’après-midi
Repas festif le soir avec animation.
Parc de l’Espérance
La Brède 33650 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The VTT MONTESQUIEU, a charity ride, fun (disguise strongly advised) and wine tourism
Combining fun and sport to help disabled cyclists, and in particular to support a promising young cyclist
Promote wine tourism in the Montesquieu community. Internationally renowned châteaux open their doors to us (Château Malartic-Lagravière, Haut Bailly, La Louvière, Carbonnieux, Smith Haut Lafitte, La Tout Martillac, ? Tastings and events
Highlight Montesquieu?s work through the discovery of our wine heritage. Tour of Pessac-Léognan and Graves châteaux
All participants will receive a reward
Challenge for best individual costume, challenge for best group costume, Montesquieu challenge
Concert at the end of the afternoon
Festive evening meal with live entertainment
La VTT MONTESQUIEU, una carrera solidaria, lúdica (se recomienda disfrazarse) y enoturística
Combinación de fiesta y deporte para ayudar a los ciclistas discapacitados y, en particular, para apoyar a un joven ciclista muy prometedor
Promover el enoturismo en la zona de Montesquieu. Castillos de renombre internacional nos abren sus puertas (Château Malartic-Lagravière, Haut Bailly, La Louvière, Carbonnieux, Smith Haut Lafitte, La Tout Martillac,…) Degustaciones y eventos
Ponga de relieve la obra de Montesquieu descubriendo nuestro patrimonio vinícola. Visita a los castillos de Pessac-Léognan y Graves
Todos los participantes recibirán una recompensa
Desafío al mejor disfraz individual, desafío al mejor disfraz de grupo, desafío Montesquieu
Concierto al final de la tarde
Cena festiva con espectáculo en directo
La VTT MONTESQUIEU, eine karitative, spielerische (Verkleidung wird dringend empfohlen) und weintouristische Wanderung
Verbindung von Fest und Sport mit dem Ziel, die Behinderung von Radfahrern zu fördern und insbesondere einen vielversprechenden jungen Mann zu unterstützen
Förderung des Notourismus in der Gemeinde Montesquieu. International bekannte Schlösser öffnen uns ihre Türen (Château Malartic-Lagravière, Haut Bailly, La Louvière, Carbonnieux, Smith Haut Lafitte, La Tout Martillac, …) Verkostungen und Animationen
Das Werk von Montesquieu durch die Entdeckung unseres Weinerbes hervorheben. Durchquerung der Schlösser von Pessac-Léognan und Graves
Alle Teilnehmer erhalten eine Belohnung
Challenge für die beste individuelle Verkleidung, Challenge für die beste kollektive Verkleidung, Challenge Montesquieu
Konzert am späten Nachmittag
Festliches Essen am Abend mit Animation
