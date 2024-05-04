La VTT Montesquieu Parc de l’Espérance La Brède, 4 mai 2024, La Brède.

La Brède,Gironde

La VTT MONTESQUIEU, randonnée caritative, ludique (déguisement fortement conseillé) et oenotouristique

Allier la fête et le sport dans le but d’aider le handicap cycliste et notamment pour soutenir une jeune très prometteur

Promouvoir l’œnotourisme sur le territoire de la communauté de commune de Montesquieu. Des châteaux de renommées internationales nous ouvrent leurs portes (Château Malartic-Lagravière, Haut Bailly, La Louvière, Carbonnieux, Smith Haut Lafitte, La Tout Martillac, … Dégustations et animations

Mettre en valeur l’œuvre de Montesquieu par la découverte de notre patrimoine viticole. Traversée de château du Pessac-Léognan et des graves

Tous les participants auront une récompense

Challenge du meilleur déguisement individuel, challenge du meilleur déguisement collectif, challenge Montesquieu

Concert en fin d’après-midi

Repas festif le soir avec animation.

2024-05-04 fin : 2024-05-04 . .

Parc de l’Espérance

La Brède 33650 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The VTT MONTESQUIEU, a charity ride, fun (disguise strongly advised) and wine tourism

Combining fun and sport to help disabled cyclists, and in particular to support a promising young cyclist

Promote wine tourism in the Montesquieu community. Internationally renowned châteaux open their doors to us (Château Malartic-Lagravière, Haut Bailly, La Louvière, Carbonnieux, Smith Haut Lafitte, La Tout Martillac, ? Tastings and events

Highlight Montesquieu?s work through the discovery of our wine heritage. Tour of Pessac-Léognan and Graves châteaux

All participants will receive a reward

Challenge for best individual costume, challenge for best group costume, Montesquieu challenge

Concert at the end of the afternoon

Festive evening meal with live entertainment

La VTT MONTESQUIEU, una carrera solidaria, lúdica (se recomienda disfrazarse) y enoturística

Combinación de fiesta y deporte para ayudar a los ciclistas discapacitados y, en particular, para apoyar a un joven ciclista muy prometedor

Promover el enoturismo en la zona de Montesquieu. Castillos de renombre internacional nos abren sus puertas (Château Malartic-Lagravière, Haut Bailly, La Louvière, Carbonnieux, Smith Haut Lafitte, La Tout Martillac,…) Degustaciones y eventos

Ponga de relieve la obra de Montesquieu descubriendo nuestro patrimonio vinícola. Visita a los castillos de Pessac-Léognan y Graves

Todos los participantes recibirán una recompensa

Desafío al mejor disfraz individual, desafío al mejor disfraz de grupo, desafío Montesquieu

Concierto al final de la tarde

Cena festiva con espectáculo en directo

La VTT MONTESQUIEU, eine karitative, spielerische (Verkleidung wird dringend empfohlen) und weintouristische Wanderung

Verbindung von Fest und Sport mit dem Ziel, die Behinderung von Radfahrern zu fördern und insbesondere einen vielversprechenden jungen Mann zu unterstützen

Förderung des Notourismus in der Gemeinde Montesquieu. International bekannte Schlösser öffnen uns ihre Türen (Château Malartic-Lagravière, Haut Bailly, La Louvière, Carbonnieux, Smith Haut Lafitte, La Tout Martillac, …) Verkostungen und Animationen

Das Werk von Montesquieu durch die Entdeckung unseres Weinerbes hervorheben. Durchquerung der Schlösser von Pessac-Léognan und Graves

Alle Teilnehmer erhalten eine Belohnung

Challenge für die beste individuelle Verkleidung, Challenge für die beste kollektive Verkleidung, Challenge Montesquieu

Konzert am späten Nachmittag

Festliches Essen am Abend mit Animation

Mise à jour le 2023-07-03 par OT Montesquieu