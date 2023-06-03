Fête handi’valides Parc de l’Eglise, 3 juin 2023, Marcheprime.

Marcheprime,Gironde

Ensemble, pas d’Handi-férence !

Stands d’informations sur le handicap, dépistage vue et diabète, spectacles, démonstrations médiation animale, restauration sur place, initiation à la méditation, animations sportives.

De 10h à 17h en libre d’accès.

Gratuit et ouvert à tous.

Parc de l’Eglise ou Complexe Emilie Andéol en cas de pluie.

2023-06-03 à ; fin : 2023-06-03 17:00:00. EUR.

Parc de l’Eglise Rue du Parc

Marcheprime 33380 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Together, no Handi-Conference!

Stands of information on the handicap, screening sight and diabetes, spectacles, demonstrations animal mediation, restoration on the spot, initiation with the meditation, sporting animations.

From 10am to 5pm, free access.

Free and open to all.

Church Park or Emilie Andéol Complex in case of rain

Juntos, ¡nada de Handi-Conference!

Puestos de información sobre discapacidad, revisión de la vista y diabetes, espectáculos, demostraciones de mediación con animales, comida y bebida in situ, iniciación a la meditación, actividades deportivas.

De 10.00 a 17.00 horas, acceso libre.

Gratuito y abierto a todos.

Parque de la Iglesia o Complejo Emilie Andéol en caso de lluvia

Gemeinsam keine Handi-Konferenz!

Informationsstände zum Thema Behinderung, Augen- und Diabetes-Screening, Aufführungen, Vorführungen von Tiermediation, Verpflegung vor Ort, Einführung in die Meditation, sportliche Animationen.

Von 10 bis 17 Uhr, freier Zugang.

Kostenlos und für alle zugänglich.

Parc de l’Eglise oder Complexe Emilie Andéol bei Regen

