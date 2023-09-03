Journée « Bien-être au Naturel » Parc de L’Anary Montbrun-les-Bains, 3 septembre 2023, Montbrun-les-Bains.

Montbrun-les-Bains,Drôme

Journée consacrée au bien-être sous toutes ses formes : grand marché thématique.

2023-09-03 10:00:00 fin : 2023-09-03 18:00:00. .

Parc de L’Anary

Montbrun-les-Bains 26570 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Day dedicated to the well-being by plants under all their forms. Of numerous animations for small and big: conferences, ride, workshops children, workshops cook… Also a sector of eco-produces and the big thematic market.

Una jornada dedicada al bienestar en todas sus formas: un gran mercado temático

Tag, der dem Wohlbefinden in all seinen Formen gewidmet ist: großer Themenmarkt

