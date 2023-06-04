Sounds of spring Parc de la Ville Haute « Elisabeth am Park », 4 juin 2023, Luxembourg.

Sounds of spring Dimanche 4 juin, 14h30 Parc de la Ville Haute « Elisabeth am Park » entrée libre

We will organise a public concert and an art workshop in the Parc de la ville next to the CIPA Ste Elisabeth am Park. We want to create an intergenerational event and thus we invite the people that live in the CIPA and their families to join our event. Moreover, we invite the Foyer Kannerland from Elisabeth to join so that we have people from different ages join for this musical event in nature. During this event, the well-known luxembourgish saxophone ensemble ‘Saxitude’ will play a concert and the participants will be able to participate at an art workshop during which everyone can help to create one big piece of art at the end evolving around the theme of nature and music. The mural created by the participants will be given to Kannerland after the event and pictures of the mural will be published on social media.

2023-06-04T14:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T16:00:00+02:00

