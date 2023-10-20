CONCERT NJP – IRIE CREW 20 ANS X EDS – SARA LUGO Parc de la Pépinière Nancy, 20 octobre 2023, Nancy.

Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Irie Crew 20 ans x EDS :

C’est déjà la 11ème édition des soirées « Flying to Jamaïca » à NJP et cette année ils fêtent leur 20 ans ! C’est parti pour un line up avec des artistes parmi les plus reconnus de la scène Sound System Reggae/Dancehall combiné aux locaux du Irie Crew. C’est T-Zion, le sélecteur et fondateur du Irie Crew qui a initié ses soirées « sound » au festival devenues aujourd’hui l’un des rendez-vous incontournables du festival. Venez donc vibrer avec nous jusqu’à la fin de la nuit sur des sonorités ensoleillées !

Sara Lugo :

Représentante du reggae européen au féminin, l’allemande d’origine portoricaine à la voix atypique et envoutante porte un reggae soul irrésistible depuis une dizaine d’années en multipliant les collaborations (Protoje, Skarra Mucci, Jah9, Taïro…) ! Loin des ego-trip et des clichés du genre, elle chante de discrètes profondeurs d’une voix légère mais concernée, cristalline et affirmée. Elle débarque à Nancy pour enflammer l’historique Magic Reggae NJP !. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-10-20

Parc de la Pépinière

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Irie Crew 20 years x EDS :

It’s already the 11th edition of the « Flying to Jamaica » evenings at NJP, and this year they’re celebrating their 20th anniversary! The line-up features some of the best-known artists on the Reggae/Dancehall Sound System scene, combined with the local Irie Crew. It was T-Zion, the selector and founder of the Irie Crew, who initiated these « sound » evenings at the festival, which have now become one of the festival?s not-to-be-missed events. Join us for a night of sun-drenched sounds!

Sara Lugo :

A representative of European reggae for women, this Puerto Rican-born German with an atypical, bewitching voice has been bringing irresistible soul reggae to the world for the past ten years, with a host of collaborations (Protoje, Skarra Mucci, Jah9, Taïro?)! Far from the ego-trip and clichés of the genre, she sings from discreet depths with a voice that is light but concerned, crystalline and assertive. She arrives in Nancy to set the historic Magic Reggae NJP alight!

Irie Crew 20 años x EDS :

Ya es la 11ª edición de las noches ‘Flying to Jamaica’ en NJP, ¡y este año celebran su 20 aniversario! En el cartel figuran algunos de los artistas más conocidos de la escena sound system Reggae/Dancehall, combinados con los locales Irie Crew. Fue T-Zion, el selector y fundador de Irie Crew, quien introdujo sus noches de sonido en el festival, que ahora se han convertido en uno de los eventos ineludibles del festival. Acompáñanos en una noche de sonidos bañados por el sol

Sara Lugo :

Representante del reggae femenino europeo, esta cantante alemana de origen puertorriqueño y voz atípica y hechizante produce desde hace diez años un soul reggae irresistible, ¡con numerosas colaboraciones (Protoje, Skarra Mucci, Jah9, Taïro, etc.)! Lejos de los egoísmos y los clichés del género, canta desde profundidades discretas con una voz ligera pero preocupada, cristalina y asertiva. Llega a Nancy para encender el histórico Magic Reggae NJP

Irie Crew 20 Jahre x EDS :

Es ist bereits die 11. Ausgabe der « Flying to Jamaica »-Partys im NJP und dieses Jahr feiern sie ihr 20-jähriges Jubiläum! Das Line-up besteht aus einigen der bekanntesten Künstler der Reggae/Dancehall-Soundsystem-Szene, kombiniert mit den Räumlichkeiten der Irie Crew. T-Zion, der Selektor und Gründer der Irie Crew, hat die Sound-Abende des Festivals ins Leben gerufen, die heute zu einem der unumgänglichen Termine des Festivals geworden sind. Wir freuen uns auf sonnige Klänge bis zum Ende der Nacht!

Sara Lugo:

Die Deutsche mit puertoricanischen Wurzeln ist die Vertreterin des europäischen Frauenreggae. Mit ihrer atypischen und bezaubernden Stimme bringt sie seit zehn Jahren einen unwiderstehlichen Reggae-Soul auf die Bühne und arbeitet dabei immer wieder mit anderen Musikern zusammen (Protoje, Skarra Mucci, Jah9, Taïro?) Weit entfernt von Egotrips und Klischees des Genres singt sie mit einer leichten, aber betroffenen, kristallklaren und selbstbewussten Stimme von diskreten Tiefen. Sie kommt nach Nancy, um das historische Magic Reggae NJP zu entzünden!

