CONCERT NJP – COCO BOUM BOUM Parc de la Pépinière Nancy, 14 octobre 2023, Nancy.

Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Coco Boum Boum :

Romain Muller et Josy Basar, artistes du label messin Coco Machine, retombent en enfance le temps d’une journée. Pour la Coco Boum Boum, ils transforment le Magic Mirrors en une piste de danse géante, vibrant au son des synthétiseurs et des rythmiques électroniques. Une boum haute en couleurs pour faire battre les cœurs des enfants et des parents, chanter, danser et s’amuser comme des zinzins. Enfilez vos costumes les plus incroyables et soyez prêts à briller !. Tout public

Samedi 2023-10-14 10:30:00 fin : 2023-10-14 . EUR.

Parc de la Pépinière

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Romain Muller and Josy Basar, artists from the Messin label Coco Machine, return to childhood for a day. For the Coco Boum Boum, they transform the Magic Mirrors into a giant dance floor, vibrating to the sound of synthesizers and electronic rhythms. A colorful boum to get the hearts of children and parents beating, singing, dancing and having the time of their lives. Put on your most incredible costumes and get ready to shine!

Romain Muller y Josy Basar, artistas del sello Messin Coco Machine, vuelven a la infancia por un día. Para el Coco Boum Boum, transforman los Espejos Mágicos en una gigantesca pista de baile que vibra al son de sintetizadores y ritmos electrónicos. Una fiesta llena de color para hacer vibrar los corazones de niños y padres, cantando, bailando y divirtiéndose como nunca. Ponte tus disfraces más increíbles y ¡prepárate para brillar!

Romain Muller und Josy Basar, Künstler des Metzer Labels Coco Machine, lassen sich für einen Tag in ihre Kindheit zurückversetzen. Für die Coco Boum Boum verwandeln sie das Magic Mirrors in eine riesige Tanzfläche, die von Synthesizern und elektronischen Rhythmen vibriert. Eine farbenfrohe Boum, die die Herzen von Kindern und Eltern höher schlagen lässt, die singt, tanzt und sich amüsiert wie ein Zinnober. Ziehen Sie Ihre unglaublichsten Kostüme an und seien Sie bereit zu glänzen!

