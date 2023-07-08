CONCERT – NANCYPHONIES – L’HEURE EXQUISE – ALPHONSE BICH Parc de la Pépinière Nancy, 8 juillet 2023, Nancy.

Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

L’HEURE EXQUISE

ALPHONSE BICH – piano

Né à Paris en 2002, Alphonse Bich entame des études supérieures scientifiques avant d’intégrer le cycle préparatoire supérieur au CRR de Paris, où il obtient son diplôme d’études musicales. Lauréat en 2022 du concours international de piano Vítezslav Novák en République Tchèque, il impressionne par sa virtuosité naturelle, sa maîtrise de la sonorité et une sensibilité toute en élégance.

BACH

Prélude et fugue en do# majeur BWV 872

FAURÉ

Barcarolle n°3 op.42

RAVEL

Gaspard de la nuit

CHOPIN

Mazurka en la mineur op.17 n°4

Repli possible à l’Auditorium du Conservatoire en cas de pluie. Tout public

Samedi 2023-07-08 17:00:00 fin : 2023-07-08 . 0 EUR.

Parc de la Pépinière Rond point Mozart

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



L’HEURE EXQUISE

ALPHONSE BICH – piano

Born in Paris in 2002, Alphonse Bich began higher scientific studies before entering the advanced preparatory cycle at the CRR de Paris, where he obtained his diploma of musical studies. Winner of the 2022 Vítezslav Novák International Piano Competition in the Czech Republic, he impresses with his natural virtuosity, mastery of sound and elegant sensitivity.

BACH

Prelude and Fugue in C# major BWV 872

FAURÉ

Barcarolle n°3 op.42

RAVEL

Gaspard de la nuit

CHOPIN

Mazurka in A minor Op.17 No.4

May be moved to the Conservatory Auditorium in case of rain

L’HEURE EXQUISE

ALPHONSE BICH – piano

Nacido en París en 2002, Alphonse Bich estudió ciencias en la universidad antes de entrar en el ciclo preparatorio superior del CRR de París, donde obtuvo su diploma de estudios musicales. Ganador del Concurso Internacional de Piano Vítezslav Novák 2022 en la República Checa, impresiona por su virtuosismo natural, su dominio del sonido y su elegante sensibilidad.

BACH

Preludio y fuga en Do# mayor BWV 872

FAURÉ

Barcarola nº 3 Op.42

RAVEL

Gaspard de la nuit

CHOPIN

Mazurca en la menor op.17 n°4

Posibilidad de traslado al Auditorio del Conservatorio en caso de lluvia

DIE EXQUISITE STUNDE

ALPHONSE BICH – Klavier

Alphonse Bich wurde 2002 in Paris geboren und begann zunächst ein wissenschaftliches Hochschulstudium, bevor er den Cycle préparatoire supérieur am CRR Paris absolvierte, wo er sein Diplôme d’études musicales erhielt. Er ist Preisträger des Internationalen Vítezslav-Novák-Klavierwettbewerbs in der Tschechischen Republik (2022) und beeindruckt durch seine natürliche Virtuosität, seine Klangbeherrschung und seine elegante Sensibilität.

BACH

Präludium und Fuge in Cis-Dur BWV 872

FAURÉ

Barcarolle Nr. 3 op.42

RAVEL

Gaspard de la nuit

CHOPIN

Mazurka in a-Moll op.17 Nr.4

Ausweichen in das Auditorium des Konservatoriums bei Regen möglich

