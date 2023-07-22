SOIRÉE ESPAGNOLE – PARC DE LA MAIRIE Parc de la Mairie Sauvian, 22 juillet 2023, Sauvian.

Sauvian,Hérault

Une grande soirée Espagnole vous est proposée avec un groupe de flamenco et 4 couples de danseurs champion d’Espagne et d’Europe! Les amateurs comme les novices vont se régaler..

2023-07-22 à 21:30:00 ; fin : 2023-07-22 . .

Parc de la Mairie

Sauvian 34410 Hérault Occitanie



A great Spanish evening with a flamenco group and 4 pairs of Spanish and European champion dancers! Enthusiasts and novices alike are in for a treat.

Una gran velada española con un cuadro flamenco y 4 parejas de bailaores campeones de España y de Europa Tanto los aficionados como los principiantes disfrutarán de lo lindo.

Ein großer spanischer Abend mit einer Flamenco-Gruppe und vier Tanzpaaren, die spanische und europäische Meister sind, wird Ihnen geboten! Sowohl Anfänger als auch Fortgeschrittene werden begeistert sein.

