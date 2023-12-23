SPECTACLE DE NOËL – SÉRIGNAN Parc de la Cigalière BP1 Sérignan, 23 décembre 2023 17:00, Sérignan.

Sérignan,Hérault

Noël approchant à grands pas, la ville organise un spectacle pour l’occasion ! Petits et grands sont invités à partager ce moment dans une ambiance festive !.

2023-12-23 17:00:00 fin : 2023-12-23 . .

Parc de la Cigalière

BP1

Sérignan 34410 Hérault Occitanie



With Christmas fast approaching, the town is organizing a show to mark the occasion! Young and old are invited to share in the festive atmosphere!

Ahora que se acerca la Navidad, la ciudad organiza un espectáculo para celebrarlo Pequeños y mayores están invitados a participar en la fiesta

Da sich Weihnachten mit großen Schritten nähert, organisiert die Stadt zu diesem Anlass eine Aufführung! Groß und Klein sind eingeladen, diesen Moment in einer festlichen Atmosphäre zu teilen!

Mise à jour le 2023-12-06 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE