Festival PRIMO à Claye-Souilly Parc Buffon Claye-Souilly, 16 septembre 2023, Claye-Souilly.

Festival PRIMO à Claye-Souilly Samedi 16 septembre, 15h00 Parc Buffon entrée libre, gratuit, tout public

PRIMO est une jeune manifestation qui grandit vite et bien : 14 villes situées dans le Val d’Oise et en Seine-et-Marne vous attendent. 12 spectacles proposés, 29 représentations gratuites, de théâtre et de cirque, où l’humour, la performance et la poésie seront au rendez-vous.

Adresse : 1, rue du Maréchal Joffre, Parc Buffon 77410 Claye-Souilly

Accès libre

Tous publics

ORGANISATEUR : Le Moulin Fondu, Oposito (CNAREP) et l’agglomération Roissy Pays de France

Samedi 16 Septembre – Claye-Souilly

15h : Compagnie Majordome « A tiroirs ouverts

16h10 : Mimo Tuga « Un verano Naranja »

————-

PRIMO, un événement organisé par Le Moulin Fondu, Oposito – Centre national des arts de la rue et de l’espace public (CNAREP) et l’agglomération Roissy Pays de France, en complicité avec les villes accueillantes

Le Moulin Fondu, Oposito (CNAREP) et PRIMO sont soutenus par le Ministère de la culture – DRAC Ile-de-France, la Préfecture du Val d’Oise, la Région Ile-de-France, le Conseil départemental du Val d’Oise, l’agglomération Roissy Pays de France et la ville de Garges lès Gonesse.

Lien calaméo : https://www.calameo.com/read/0012737226ae9813ce094

Lien du site internet : https://oposito.fr/-PRIMO-5e-edition-du-9-septembre-au-446-.html

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-09-16T15:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-16T17:00:00+02:00