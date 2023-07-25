Bacchus Big Band Parc Arboré Nyons, 25 juillet 2023, Nyons.

Nyons,Drôme

Concert de Jazz proposé dans le cadre de Nyons Festiv’été. Composé d’une vingtaine de musiciens amateurs et d’une chanteuse le Bacchus Big Band se produit depuis 2002..

2023-07-25 à 21:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-25 22:00:00. .

Parc Arboré

Nyons 26110 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Jazz concert as part of Nyons Festiv’été. Made up of some twenty amateur musicians and a singer, the Bacchus Big Band has been performing since 2002.

Concierto de jazz en el marco de Nyons Festiv’été. Formada por una veintena de músicos aficionados y una cantante, la Bacchus Big Band actúa desde 2002.

Jazzkonzert, das im Rahmen von Nyons Festiv’été angeboten wird. Die Bacchus Big Band besteht aus 20 Amateurmusikern und einer Sängerin und tritt seit 2002 auf.

