Pyrène à vélo: Le grand tour de Pau Parc Aquasports Bizanos, 19 août 2023, Bizanos.

Bizanos,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Les samedis du 24 juin au 2 septembre à 10h

“Le grand tour de Pau ” ! Une balade à vélo accessible à tous pour s’oxygéner et découvrir l’histoire de la charmante capitale béarnaise sur un parcours en cœur de la ville mais privilégiant les voies vélos arborées. (12kms).

2023-08-19 fin : 2023-08-19 . EUR.

Parc Aquasports av Léon Heid

Bizanos 64320 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Saturdays from June 24 to September 2 at 10 a.m

the grand tour of Pau! A bike ride accessible to all, for a breath of fresh air and to discover the history of the charming capital of Béarn on a route through the heart of the city, with a focus on tree-lined bike paths (12kms)

Sábados del 24 de junio al 2 de septiembre a las 10 h

la gran vuelta a Pau Un paseo en bicicleta accesible a todos para tomar el aire y descubrir la historia de la encantadora capital bearnesa en un recorrido por el corazón de la ciudad, pero privilegiando los carriles bici arbolados (12 km)

An Samstagen vom 24. Juni bis zum 2. September um 10 Uhr

die große Tour de Pau? Eine Fahrradtour für jedermann, bei der Sie Sauerstoff tanken und die Geschichte der charmanten Hauptstadt des Béarn auf einer Strecke durch die Stadt, aber bevorzugt auf baumbestandenen Fahrradwegen entdecken können (12 km)

