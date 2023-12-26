OUVERTURE EXCEPTIONNELLE DU PARC SAINTE CROIX Parc animalier de Sainte Croix Rhodes, 26 décembre 2023 11:00, Rhodes.

Rhodes,Moselle

Découvrez Sainte-Croix et ses animaux cet hiver ! Pendant cette saison, la nature reprend doucement ses droits et c’est l’occasion idéale de visiter et découvrir le Parc Animalier sous un autre aspect.

Lors de cette « Expédition de Noël », vous profiterez également d’1h15 en safari-train pour vous laisser captiver par le récit passionnant de l’adaptation des animaux à l’hiver et vous laisser bercer par des contes de Noël animaliers. Rennes, loups arctiques, élans… n’auront plus de secrets pour vous !

Vous aurez aussi la possibilité pour vous réchauffer de prendre un repas ou un goûter dans un lieu de restauration du parc (en supplément).

Cette expérience nature comprend l’entrée pour le parc + le safari-train à l’horaire réservé (uniquement billetterie en ligne, billet valable uniquement à la date sélectionnée, en cas de non-venue, aucun report possible). Tout public

Vendredi 2023-12-26 11:00:00 fin : 2024-01-07 17:00:00. 18.5 EUR.

Parc animalier de Sainte Croix

Rhodes 57810 Moselle Grand Est



Discover Sainte-Croix and its animals this winter! During this season, nature slowly reclaims its rights, and it’s the ideal opportunity to visit and discover the Animal Park from a different angle.

During this « Christmas Expedition », you?ll also enjoy a 1h15 safari-train ride, where you?ll be captivated by the fascinating story of how animals adapt to winter, and lulled to sleep by animal Christmas tales. Reindeer, arctic wolves, elk? you’ll know all about them!

You can also warm up with a meal or snack in one of the park?s restaurants (extra charge).

This nature experience includes admission to the park + the safari-train at the booked time (online ticketing only, ticket valid only on the selected date, no postponement possible in the event of non-attendance)

¡Descubra Sainte-Croix y sus animales este invierno! Durante esta estación, la naturaleza reclama lentamente sus derechos, y es la oportunidad perfecta para visitar y descubrir el Parque de Animales desde un ángulo diferente.

Durante esta « Expedición de Navidad », también disfrutará de un viaje en tren-safari de 1 hora y 15 minutos, donde le cautivará la fascinante historia de cómo los animales se adaptan al invierno, y le arrullarán los cuentos navideños de animales. Renos, lobos árticos, alces, etc. ¡ya no tendrán secretos para usted!

También podrá entrar en calor con una comida o un tentempié en uno de los restaurantes del parque (cargo adicional).

Esta experiencia en la naturaleza incluye la entrada al parque + el safari-tren en la fecha reservada (sólo venta de entradas en línea, entrada válida únicamente en la fecha seleccionada, no es posible el aplazamiento en caso de no asistencia)

Entdecken Sie Sainte-Croix und seine Tiere in diesem Winter! In dieser Jahreszeit erobert sich die Natur langsam ihre Rechte zurück, und dies ist die ideale Gelegenheit, den Tierpark zu besuchen und ihn von einer anderen Seite kennenzulernen.

Auf dieser « Weihnachtsexpedition » werden Sie auch eine 1h15minütige Fahrt mit dem Safarizug unternehmen, um sich von den spannenden Geschichten über die Anpassung der Tiere an den Winter fesseln zu lassen und sich von tierischen Weihnachtsgeschichten in den Schlaf wiegen zu lassen. Rentiere, arktische Wölfe, Elche usw. werden keine Geheimnisse mehr vor Ihnen haben!

Um sich aufzuwärmen, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, eine Mahlzeit oder einen Snack in einem Restaurant des Parks zu sich zu nehmen (gegen Aufpreis).

Dieses Naturerlebnis umfasst den Eintritt in den Park + den Safarizug zur gebuchten Zeit (nur Online-Ticketing, Ticket gilt nur für das gewählte Datum, bei Nichterscheinen ist keine Verschiebung möglich)

Mise à jour le 2023-12-02 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD – SITE SARREBOURG