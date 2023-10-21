SAINTE-CROIX FÊTE HALLOWEEN ET LES ANIMAUX FANTASTIQUES Parc animalier de Sainte Croix Rhodes, 21 octobre 2023, Rhodes.

Rhodes,Moselle

Après la fête des six-trouilles, les origines d’Halloween, Sainte-Croix met à l’honneur cette année « les Animaux Fantastiques » !

Le temps des vacances de la Toussaint, le Parc Animalier de Sainte-Croix se métamorphose laissant place aux citrouilles, gentils monstres et sorcières avec des nombreux spectacles et animations destinés aux familles et au grand public !

Des spectacles frissonnants, des animations contées, la grande parade nocturne des créatures fantastiques, des jeux de piste, des concours, des ateliers cuisine et bien plus encore attendent nos visiteurs.

Comme les années précédentes, les repas des animaux avec des citrouilles seront bien entendu au rendez-vous !

Pour Halloween, le Parc élargit ses horaires d’ouverture et propose un tarif web exclusif pour les enfants.

Cet événement entre dans me cadre du Festival « Bêtes et Sorcières » du Département de la Moselle.

Plus d’infos et programme complet prochainement.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-10-21 09:15:00 fin : 2023-11-05 18:00:00. 29 EUR.

Parc animalier de Sainte Croix

Rhodes 57810 Moselle Grand Est



Following in the footsteps of the six-trouilles festival and the origins of Halloween, this year Sainte-Croix turns the spotlight on « Fantastic Animals »!

For the duration of the All Saints? vacation, the Parc Animalier de Sainte-Croix will be transformed, giving way to pumpkins, gentle monsters and witches, with a host of shows and events for families and the general public!

Chilling shows, storytelling, the great nocturnal parade of fantastic creatures, treasure hunts, competitions, cooking workshops and much more await our visitors.

As in previous years, the animals will of course be eating pumpkins!

For Halloween, the Park is extending its opening hours and offering an exclusive web rate for children.

This event is part of the Moselle Department’s « Bêtes et Sorcières » festival.

More info and full program coming soon.

Tras la fiesta de las Seis Trillas y los orígenes de Halloween, este año Sainte-Croix pone el foco en los « Animales fantásticos »

Durante las vacaciones de Todos los Santos, el Parque Faunístico de Sainte-Croix se transformará para dar paso a las calabazas, los simpáticos monstruos y las brujas, ¡con un sinfín de espectáculos y eventos para las familias y el público en general!

Los visitantes podrán disfrutar de emocionantes espectáculos, cuentacuentos, el gran desfile nocturno de criaturas fantásticas, búsquedas del tesoro, concursos, talleres de cocina y mucho más.

Como en años anteriores, los animales comerán calabazas

Con motivo de Halloween, el Parque amplía su horario de apertura y ofrece una tarifa web exclusiva para niños.

Este evento forma parte del festival « Bêtes et Sorcières » del Departamento del Mosela.

Más información y programa completo próximamente.

Nach dem Fest der « Six-Trouilles », den Ursprüngen von Halloween, stellt Sainte-Croix dieses Jahr die « Phantastischen Tierwesen » in den Mittelpunkt!

Während der Allerheiligen-Ferien verwandelt sich der Tierpark von Sainte-Croix und macht Platz für Kürbisse, freundliche Monster und Hexen mit zahlreichen Shows und Animationen für Familien und das breite Publikum!

Gänsehaut-Spektakel, Märchenanimationen, die große Nachtparade der fantastischen Kreaturen, Schnitzeljagden, Wettbewerbe, Kochworkshops und vieles mehr erwarten unsere Besucher.

Wie in den vergangenen Jahren wird natürlich auch die Fütterung der Tiere mit Kürbissen nicht fehlen!

Zu Halloween erweitert der Park seine Öffnungszeiten und bietet einen exklusiven Web-Tarif für Kinder an.

Diese Veranstaltung ist Teil des Festivals « Bêtes et Sorcières » des Département de Moselle.

Weitere Informationen und das vollständige Programm folgen in Kürze.

