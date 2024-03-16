Paranohead 191 Manhattan Marseille
Paranohead 191 Manhattan Marseille, samedi 16 mars 2024.
Paranohead ♫RADIOHEAD TRIBUTE♫ Samedi 16 mars, 20h00 191 Manhattan 12 / 10€
Début : 2024-03-16T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-16T22:30:00+01:00
Pour se faire une idée :
https://www.facebook.com/sausso/videos/554740179991837
https://www.facebook.com/sausso/videos/1297638991080907
Concert Intime, places limitées
RÉSERVATIONS CONSEILLÉES par SMS au 0671741271
indiquer NOM+ NOMBRES de places
Parking gratuit 200 places,
Vente de boissons sur place (CB acceptée au bar)
PAF 12€ (10 € adhérents 191 Manhattan)
191 Manhattan 191 boulevard de la Valbarelle 13011 Marseille Marseille 13011 11e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur