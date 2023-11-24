KO-MA PAPIER TIMBRÉ Rennes, 24 novembre 2023, Rennes.

Duo de studio fondé en octobre 2020, KO-MA est aujourd’hui un trio à l’assaut du live. Le projet gravite autour du rock alternatif, teinté de post-hardcore, de noise, rappelant des airs de Biffy Clyro, Sonic Youth, Lysistrata, La Dispute…

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-24T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T22:30:00+01:00

rock alternatif noise