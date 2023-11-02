Atelier linogravure Papeterie de Vaux Payzac
Atelier linogravure Papeterie de Vaux Payzac, 2 novembre 2023, Payzac.
Payzac,Dordogne
Création d’une gravure sur du linoléum et impression d’un poster et carte postale.
Pour petits et grands (à partir de 9 ans).
Tarif : 16€.
2023-11-02 fin : 2023-11-02 . .
Papeterie de Vaux
Payzac 24270 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Creation of an engraving on linoleum and printing of a poster and postcard.
For young and old (9 years and up).
Price: 16?
Creación de un grabado sobre linóleo e impresión de un cartel y una postal.
Para niños y adultos (a partir de 9 años).
Precio: 16?
Erstellen eines Linolschnitts und Drucken eines Posters und einer Postkarte.
Für Kinder und Erwachsene (ab 9 Jahren).
Preis: 16?
