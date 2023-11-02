Atelier linogravure Papeterie de Vaux Payzac, 2 novembre 2023, Payzac.

Payzac,Dordogne

Création d’une gravure sur du linoléum et impression d’un poster et carte postale.

Pour petits et grands (à partir de 9 ans).

Tarif : 16€.

2023-11-02 fin : 2023-11-02 . .

Papeterie de Vaux

Payzac 24270 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Creation of an engraving on linoleum and printing of a poster and postcard.

For young and old (9 years and up).

Price: 16?

Creación de un grabado sobre linóleo e impresión de un cartel y una postal.

Para niños y adultos (a partir de 9 años).

Precio: 16?

Erstellen eines Linolschnitts und Drucken eines Posters und einer Postkarte.

Für Kinder und Erwachsene (ab 9 Jahren).

Preis: 16?

