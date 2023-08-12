Festival Associatif Cousu Main Les Bergeronnettes, 12 août 2023, Panzoult.

Concert « La Loba » par la Compagnie Agrumes à 19h. Pièce de théâtre ‘Vivante » par la Compagnie Sept-Épées à 21h. Village associatif avec restauration et buvette..

Samedi 2023-08-12 à 19:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-12 . EUR.

Les Bergeronnettes

Panzoult 37220 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Concert « La Loba » by the Compagnie Agrumes at 7pm. Play « Vivante » by the Compagnie Sept-Épées at 9 pm. Village of associations with food and drink.

Concierto « La Loba » de la Compagnie Agrumes a las 19.00 h. Espectáculo « Vivante » de la Compagnie Sept-Épées a las 21.00 h. Pueblo de asociaciones con comida y bebida.

Konzert « La Loba » von der Compagnie Agrumes um 19 Uhr. Theaterstück « Vivante » von der Compagnie Sept-Épées um 21 Uhr. Dorf der Vereine mit Essen und Trinken.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-12 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme