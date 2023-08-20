SPECTACLE ÉQUESTRE « CHEVAUX ET PASSION DU SUD » Palavas-les-Flots, 20 août 2023, Palavas-les-Flots.

Palavas-les-Flots,Hérault

21h – Spectacle équestre « Chevaux et Passion du sud » – Arènes El Cordobès – Tarifs : 10€/adulte, 5€/enfants 5-10 ans et gratuit moins de 5 ans – Infos : www.vincentribera-organisation.com ou 04 67 50 39 56.

2023-08-20 21:00:00 fin : 2023-08-20 . .

Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie



9pm – Equestrian show « Horses and Passion of the South » – Arènes El Cordobès ? Prices: 10?/adult, 5?/children aged 5-10 and free under 5 – Info: www.vincentribera-organisation.com or 04 67 50 39 56

21.00 h – Espectáculo ecuestre « Caballos y Pasión del Sur » – Arènes El Cordobès ? Precios: 10€/adulto, 5€/niños de 5 a 10 años y gratis menores de 5 años – Información: www.vincentribera-organisation.com o 04 67 50 39 56

21h – Pferdeshow « Chevaux et Passion du sud » – Arena El Cordobès? Preise: 10?/Erwachsener, 5?/Kind 5-10 Jahre und gratis unter 5 Jahren – Infos: www.vincentribera-organisation.com oder 04 67 50 39 56

Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par OT PALAVAS-LES-FLOTS