SPECTACLE DANIEL VILLANOVA Palavas-les-Flots Catégories d’Évènement: Hérault

Palavas-les-Flots SPECTACLE DANIEL VILLANOVA Palavas-les-Flots, 13 juillet 2023, Palavas-les-Flots. Palavas-les-Flots,Hérault 21h30 – Spectacle Daniel Villanova « Bourougnan speaks Molière » – Arènes El Cordobès – Tarif : 25€ –

Infos : www.vincentribera-organisation.com ou 04 67 50 39 56.

2023-07-13 21:30:00 fin : 2023-07-13 . . Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie



9:30pm – Daniel Villanova show « Bourougnan speaks Molière » – Arènes El Cordobès ? Price: 25? –

Information : www.vincentribera-organisation.com or 04 67 50 39 56 21.30 h – Espectáculo de Daniel Villanova « Bourougnan habla de Molière » – Arènes El Cordobès ? Precio: 25? –

Información: www.vincentribera-organisation.com o 04 67 50 39 56 21:30 Uhr – Daniel Villanova Show « Bourougnan speaks Molière » – Arena El Cordobès ? Preis: 25? –

Infos: www.vincentribera-organisation.com oder 04 67 50 39 56 Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par OT PALAVAS-LES-FLOTS Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Hérault, Palavas-les-Flots Autres Adresse Ville Palavas-les-Flots Departement Hérault Lieu Ville Palavas-les-Flots

Palavas-les-Flots Hérault https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/palavas-les-flots/