CHAMPIONNAT RÉGIONAL DE BEACH TENNIS Avenue Maréchal Joffre, 24 juin 2023, Palavas-les-Flots.

De 9h à 19h – Championnat Régional de Beach Tennis – Rive Gauche (face au Centre nautique municipal Pierre Ligneuil) – Infos : 06 03 17 35 64 ou palavasbeachtennis@gmail.com.

2023-06-24 à 09:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-24 19:00:00. .

Avenue Maréchal Joffre

Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie



From 9am to 7pm – Regional Beach Tennis Championship – Rive Gauche (opposite the Pierre Ligneuil municipal water sports center) ? Information : 06 03 17 35 64 or palavasbeachtennis@gmail.com

De 9.00 a 19.00 h – Campeonato regional de tenis playa – Rive Gauche (frente al centro náutico municipal Pierre Ligneuil) ? Información: 06 03 17 35 64 o palavasbeachtennis@gmail.com

Von 9 bis 19 Uhr – Regionale Beach Tennis Meisterschaft – Rive Gauche (gegenüber dem Centre nautique municipal Pierre Ligneuil)? Infos: 06 03 17 35 64 oder palavasbeachtennis@gmail.com

