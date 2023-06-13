CONCERT MICROLOGUS « O TIEMPO BONO » Palavas-les-Flots, 13 juin 2023, Palavas-les-Flots.

Palavas-les-Flots,Hérault

21h – Concert Micrologus « O tiempo bono » à l’occasion de la 40ème édition du Festival de Musique ancienne de Maguelone – Cathédrale de Maguelone – Infos et Réservations : https://www.musiqueancienneamaguelone.com/concert/micrologus-2023/.

Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie



9pm – Micrologus concert « O tiempo bono » to mark the 40th edition of the Maguelone Early Music Festival – Maguelone Cathedral – Info and Reservations: https://www.musiqueancienneamaguelone.com/concert/micrologus-2023/

21.00 h – Concierto de Micrologus « O tiempo bono » en el marco del 40º Festival de Música Antigua de Maguelone – Catedral de Maguelone – Información y reservas: https://www.musiqueancienneamaguelone.com/concert/micrologus-2023/

21 Uhr – Micrologus-Konzert « O tiempo bono » anlässlich der 40. Ausgabe des Festivals für Alte Musik in Maguelone – Kathedrale von Maguelone – Infos und Reservierungen: https://www.musiqueancienneamaguelone.com/concert/micrologus-2023/

