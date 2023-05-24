RENDEZ-VOUS LECTURE 44 Avenue de l’Étang du Grec Palavas-les-Flots Catégories d’évènement: Hérault

Palavas-les-Flots

RENDEZ-VOUS LECTURE 44 Avenue de l’Étang du Grec, 24 mai 2023, Palavas-les-Flots. 14h30 – Rendez-vous lecture : Entre Lez et étangs – Médiathèque Saint–Exupéry– Gratuit sur inscription – Ouvert aux abonnés adultes– Infos : 04 67 50 42 49.

2023-05-24 à 14:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-24 . .

44 Avenue de l’Étang du Grec

Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie



2:30 p.m. – Rendez-vous reading: Between Lez and ponds – Saint-Exupéry Media Library? Free with registration – Open to adult subscribers? Information : 04 67 50 42 49 14.30 h – Cita con la lectura: Entre la Lez y los estanques – Mediateca Saint-Exupéry? Gratuito previa inscripción – Abierto a los abonados adultos? Información: 04 67 50 42 49 14:30 Uhr – Lesung: Zwischen Lez und Teichen – Médiathèque Saint?Exupéry? Kostenlos mit Anmeldung – Offen für erwachsene Abonnenten? Infos: 04 67 50 42 49 Mise à jour le 2023-04-19 par OT PALAVAS-LES-FLOTS

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Hérault, Palavas-les-Flots Autres Lieu 44 Avenue de l'Étang du Grec Adresse 44 Avenue de l'Étang du Grec Ville Palavas-les-Flots Departement Hérault Lieu Ville 44 Avenue de l'Étang du Grec Palavas-les-Flots

44 Avenue de l'Étang du Grec Palavas-les-Flots Hérault https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/palavas-les-flots/

RENDEZ-VOUS LECTURE 44 Avenue de l’Étang du Grec 2023-05-24 was last modified: by RENDEZ-VOUS LECTURE 44 Avenue de l’Étang du Grec 44 Avenue de l'Étang du Grec 24 mai 2023 44 Avenue de l'Étang du Grec Palavas-les-Flots

Palavas-les-Flots Hérault