JOURNÉE CARITATIVE PÉTANQUE EN DOUBLETTE, 14 mai 2023, Palavas-les-Flots.

De 9h à 18h – Journée Caritative Pétanque en doublette organisée par le Lions Club Palavas Méditerranée- Boulodrome de Palavas-les-Flots- Inscriptions en ligne : https://www.helloasso.com/associations/lions-club-palavas-mediterranee/evenements/journee-festive-petanque – Tarifs : 7,50 euros par personnes – Infos : https://lions-palavasmediterranee.myassoc.org.

Palavas-les-Flots



From 9 am to 6 pm – Charity day Pétanque in doublette organized by the Lions Club Palavas Méditerranée- Boulodrome of Palavas-les-Flots- Online registration : https://www.helloasso.com/associations/lions-club-palavas-mediterranee/evenements/journee-festive-petanque – Price : 7,50 euros per person – Infos : https://lions-palavasmediterranee.myassoc.org

De 9h a 18h – Jornada benéfica de petanca en dobles organizada por el Club de Leones Palavas Méditerranée – Boulodrome de Palavas-les-Flots – Inscripción en línea: https://www.helloasso.com/associations/lions-club-palavas-mediterranee/evenements/journee-festive-petanque – Precio: 7,50 euros por persona – Información: https://lions-palavasmediterranee.myassoc.org

Von 9 bis 18 Uhr – Wohltätigkeitstag Pétanque im Doppelpack, organisiert vom Lions Club Palavas Méditerranée- Boulodrome de Palavas-les-Flots- Online-Anmeldung: https://www.helloasso.com/associations/lions-club-palavas-mediterranee/evenements/journee-festive-petanque – Preise: 7,50 Euro pro Person – Infos: https://lions-palavasmediterranee.myassoc.org

