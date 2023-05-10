CINÉMA « SUPER MARIO BROS, LE FILM » 16 avenue Maréchal Joffre Palavas-les-Flots Catégories d’évènement: Hérault

CINÉMA « SUPER MARIO BROS, LE FILM » 16 avenue Maréchal Joffre, 10 mai 2023, Palavas-les-Flots. Cinéma «Super Mario Bros, le film» de Aaron Horvath – Film – Durée 1h32 – Nautilus – Tarifs de 3,5€ à 5€ – Infos : 04 67 07 73 34 – www.cineplan-cinema-itinerant.fr.

2023-05-10 à 17:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-10 19:00:00. .

16 avenue Maréchal Joffre

Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie



Cinema « Super Mario Bros, the movie » by Aaron Horvath – Film – Duration 1h32 – Nautilus – Prices from 3,5? to 5? – Information : 04 67 07 73 34 – www.cineplan-cinema-itinerant.fr Cine « Super Mario Bros, la película » de Aaron Horvath – Película – Duración 1h32 – Nautilus – Precios de 3,5? a 5? – Info : 04 67 07 73 34 – www.cineplan-cinema-itinerant.fr Kino « Super Mario Bros, der Film » von Aaron Horvath – Film – Dauer 1h32 – Nautilus – Preise von 3,5? bis 5? – Infos: 04 67 07 73 34 – www.cineplan-cinema-itinerant.fr Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par OT PALAVAS-LES-FLOTS

