MANU PAYET PALAIS DES CONGRES TOURS – FRANCOIS 1ER Tours, vendredi 18 octobre 2024.

Et si on reprenait là où on l’avait quitté ? Au petit matin, ivre, endormi sur le canapé avec le chien…3 ans après son dernier spectacle, Emmanuel, Manu Payet revient, papa et boomer, sans tabac et sans gluten vous raconter sa suite, Emmanuel 2.

Tarif : 40.00 – 50.00 euros.

Début : 2024-10-18 à 20:00

Réservez votre billet ici

PALAIS DES CONGRES TOURS – FRANCOIS 1ER 26 BOULEVARD HEURTELOUP 37000 Tours 37