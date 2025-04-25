THOMAS MARTY PALAIS DES CONGRES DE LORIENT Lorient
Catégorie d’Évènement:
THOMAS MARTY PALAIS DES CONGRES DE LORIENT Lorient, vendredi 25 avril 2025.
Dans son premier spectacle, Thomas Marty se pose les questions : comment devient-on un pré-Daron ? A quel moment tu préfères le confort au style ? Avec simplicité et une pointe de nostalgie, il vous embarque dans ses anecdotes… vraiment complicado ! Un spectacle d’observation où les spectateurs se reconnaîtront.Et comme il le dit si bien : « Allez, la bise ! »
Tarif : 37.00 – 37.00 euros.
Début : 2025-04-25 à 20:30
PALAIS DES CONGRES DE LORIENT QUAI GUSTAVE MANSION 56100 Lorient 56
