Morbihan THOMAS MARTY PALAIS DES CONGRES DE LORIENT Lorient, 12 janvier 2024, Lorient. Dans son premier spectacle, Thomas Marty se pose les questions : comment devient-on un pré-Daron ? A quel moment tu préfères le confort au style ? Avec simplicité et une pointe de nostalgie, il vous embarque dans ses anecdotes… vraiment complicado ! Un spectacle d’observation où les spectateurs se reconnaîtront.Et comme il le dit si bien : « Allez, la bise ! »

Tarif : 35.00 – 35.00 euros.

Tarif : 35.00 – 35.00 euros.

Début : 2024-01-12 à 20:30
Réservez votre billet ici
PALAIS DES CONGRES DE LORIENT
QUAI GUSTAVE MANSION
56100 Lorient

