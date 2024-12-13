NAWELL MADANI PALAIS DES CONGRES / CO’MET – ORLEANS Orleans, vendredi 13 décembre 2024.

Artiste :Nawell MadaniTitre : Nawell tout courtPitch : Entre charge mentale, notoriété et tentation du botox, Nawell revient plus mature que jamais pour son nouveau spectacle ! À une époque où tout va trop vite, cette touche-à-tout prend le temps de nous partager avec franchise et esprit les aléas de son quotidien. De ses défis. De ses défauts. Fini le bla-bla, Nawell prend les raccourcis.ATTENTION : Le spectacle est déconseillé aux moins de 16 ans.Production :Agapè & Mockingbird présentent

Tarif : 35.00 – 45.00 euros.

Début : 2024-12-13 à 20:30

PALAIS DES CONGRES / CO’MET – ORLEANS 1 RUE SCHUMAN 45000 Orleans 45