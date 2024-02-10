PHILIPPE LELLOUCHE PALAIS DES CONGRES – AUDITORIUM VICTOR BOUCHER Le Touquet Paris Plage, 10 février 2024, Le Touquet Paris Plage.

Seul en scène pour la première fois, retrouvez Philippe Lellouche dans un rapport intime avec le public. Un spectacle drôle et réconfortant de nostalgie heureuse où il partage avec autodérision ses souvenirs d’enfance, ses émois amoureux et bien sûr ses névroses. Après 15 ans de triomphe au théâtre, Philippe Lellouche vous propose un voyage dans le temps dans « Stand Alone ». Un moment de bonheur assumé dont nous avons tous besoin.

Tarif : 18.50 – 42.00 euros.

Début : 2024-02-10 à 20:30

PALAIS DES CONGRES – AUDITORIUM VICTOR BOUCHER PLACE DE L’HERMITAGE 62520 Le Touquet Paris Plage 62