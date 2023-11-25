KAERY ANN PAINBAR Nantes, 25 novembre 2023, Nantes.

Les textes, comme la musique sont pour Kaery Ann un exutoire face à la résignation. Loin de la fatalité qui nous tire lentement par le bras, Kæry ouvre une brèche et nous propose le dérivatif à un destin écrit d’avance

PAINBAR 5 place de la République, 44200 Nantes Nantes 44200 Île de Nantes Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire https://www.painbar.fr/

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/Z-ki6Pl4Kc8?si=BFiNPXTNryx4eMqa »}] Painbar est un lieu créé par trois copains adeptes des bons produits et de la bonne ambiance, où vous pouvez acheter du pain, boire un coup et même rester manger.

Un lieu de quartier qui vous accueille midi et soir, du mardi au samedi. Pour en savoir plus, scrollez notre fil Instagram ou bien découvrez notre menu du moment !

2023-11-25T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T22:00:00+01:00

shoegaze dark folk