Sortie cinéma PAIJ Arès Catégories d’Évènement: Arès

Gironde Sortie cinéma PAIJ Arès, 22 février 2024, Arès. Arès Gironde

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-02-22 13:30:00

fin : 2024-02-22 17:30:00 Public adolescent – Payant (selon quotient familial).

Inscription obligatoire..

Public adolescent – Payant (selon quotient familial).

Inscription obligatoire.

Public adolescent – Payant (selon quotient familial).

Inscription obligatoire. .

PAIJ Rue du Temple

Arès 33740 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Mise à jour le 2023-12-26 par OT Arès Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Arès, Gironde Autres Code postal 33740 Lieu PAIJ Adresse PAIJ Rue du Temple Ville Arès Departement Gironde Lieu Ville PAIJ Arès Latitude 44.7712002 Longitude -1.1334385 latitude longitude 44.7712002;-1.1334385

PAIJ Arès Gironde https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/ares/