Sortie cinéma PAIJ Arès
Sortie cinéma PAIJ Arès, 22 février 2024, Arès.
Arès Gironde
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-02-22 13:30:00
fin : 2024-02-22 17:30:00
Public adolescent – Payant (selon quotient familial).
Inscription obligatoire..
Public adolescent – Payant (selon quotient familial).
Inscription obligatoire.
Public adolescent – Payant (selon quotient familial).
Inscription obligatoire.
.
PAIJ Rue du Temple
Arès 33740 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Mise à jour le 2023-12-26 par OT Arès