PAERISH ● STORM ORCHESTRA ● OAKMAN // Le Réacteur Espace Icare Issy-les-Moulineaux, samedi 2 mars 2024.

PAERISH ● STORM ORCHESTRA ● OAKMAN // Le Réacteur Espace Icare Issy-les-Moulineaux

PAERISH ● STORM ORCHESTRA ● OAKMAN // Le Réacteur Le Réacteur présente PÆRISH, STORM ORCHESTRA et OAKMAN samedi 2 mars 2024 à l’Espace Icare ! Samedi 2 mars, 19h00 Espace Icare 10/12€ en prévente 13/15€ sur place

Début : 2024-03-02T19:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-02T22:30:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-03-02T19:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-02T22:30:00+01:00

PÆRISH
«Paerish semble emprunter la route que tout groupe de rock souhaiterait prendre !» selon Eklektik
Pærish est un groupe de quatre musiciens originaires de Paris, en France. Ils ont sorti leur premier single ‘undone’ à l’été 2015, la chanson a rapidement fait boule de neige sur les plateformes de streaming (aujourd’hui 6M sur Spotify) et a attiré l’attention des fans de musique et des critiques.
Leur premier album ‘Semi Finalists’ est sorti fin 2016 et les a conduits à tourner avec des têtes d’affiche telles que Sum 41, Movements, Silversun Pickups et Moose Blood entre 2016 et 2018.
En 2019, ils se sont rendus aux États-Unis pour enregistrer leur deuxième album avec le légendaire producteur Will Yip, nommé aux Grammy Awards, en Pennsylvanie, devenant ainsi le premier groupe européen à être enregistré par lui.
Leur deuxième album ‘Fixed it All’ est sorti en avril 2021 et a reçu des critiques très positives, ce qui leur a permis de signer avec le label SideOneDummy Records, basé à Los Angeles. L’album obtient d’excellents résultats en streaming (leur single ‘Journey of the Prairie King’ a atteint 1,3 million de streams sur Spotify).
À la fin de l’année 2022, Pærish est retourné à Philadelphie pour enregistrer son dernier album avec Will Yip sorti en 2023, toujours via SideOneDummy Records, et le groupe se préparer à une année 2024 riche en évènements.
STORM ORCHESTRA
Storm Orchestra distille depuis quelques années un rock moderne, dont les solides fondations reposent sur des riffs agressifs, refrains accrocheurs et gimmick efficaces, inspiré par la crème de groupes UK tels que Royal Blood, Nothing But Thieves ou encore les premières heures de Muse. Le power trio sort son 1er EP en 2021 et atteint rapidement le million d’écoutes. Storm Orchestra vient de sortir son 1er album « What A Time To Be Alive » qui cumule déjà près d’1 million d’écoutes. Les retours presse et public sont unanimes sur la qualité de ce disque et le rendu en live. Le groupe a réuni près de 300 personnes lors de sa release party à Paris en mai 2023. Storm Orchestra continue son ascension en live et prépare déjà la suite pour 2024.
OAKMAN
Oakman navigue entre indie-pop-rock et alt-pop, avec des mélodies assassines, aussi soignées que rêveuses. Depuis 2016, le trio lyonnais a tourné partout en France, mais aussi en Angleterre, en Italie, au Japon, et même aux États-Unis. Le rock émotionnel aux accents pop et aux mélodies imparable est inspiré par des groupes tels que The 1975, Now,now, The Japanese House ou Chvrches. Leur nouvel EP “SCP” est sorti fin-2022 sur le label indépendant anglais Rude Records.
►Ouverture 19h00
►Tickets 10/12€ en prévente 13/15€ sur place
►Bar sur place

Espace Icare 31 Boulevard Gambetta, 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux Issy-les-Moulineaux 92130 Hauts-de-Seine Île-de-France 01 40 93 44 50 http://espace-icare.net/ https://www.facebook.com/espaceicare/ [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.eventbrite.fr/e/808997321767?aff=oddtdtcreator »}] [{« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: « 

