Olympiades Ozenx-Montestrucq
Olympiades Ozenx-Montestrucq, 14 octobre 2023, Ozenx-Montestrucq.
Ozenx-Montestrucq,Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Café d’accueil et mise en place des équipes.
Jeux d’adresse comme le chamboul’tout, course en sac, course à l’oeuf, dos à dos et déguisement, lancer d’espadrille, tir à la corde…
11h30 : apéritif suivi d’une petite restauration avec sandwiches-frites et buvette.
Sur place, une consultante périnatale proposera une découverte de l’approche Snoezelen..
Ozenx-Montestrucq 64300 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Welcome coffee and team set-up.
Games of skill such as chamboul?tout, sack race, egg race, back to back and disguise, espadrille throwing, tug-of-war…
11:30 am: aperitif followed by a snack bar with sandwiches and French fries and a refreshment bar.
A perinatal consultant will be on hand to introduce you to the Snoezelen approach.
Café de bienvenida y preparación de los equipos.
Juegos de habilidad como chamboul?tout, carrera de sacos, carrera de huevos, espalda con espalda y disfraces, lanzamiento de alpargatas, tira y afloja…
11.30 h: aperitivo seguido de un tentempié con bocadillos y patatas fritas y un bar de refrescos.
Una asesora perinatal explicará el método Snoezelen.
Begrüßungskaffee und Einteilung der Teams.
Geschicklichkeitsspiele wie Chamboul?tout, Sackhüpfen, Eierlauf, Rücken an Rücken und Verkleidung, Espadrille werfen, Seilziehen…
11:30 Uhr: Aperitif, gefolgt von einem kleinen Imbiss mit Sandwiches und Pommes frites und einem Getränkestand.
Vor Ort wird eine perinatale Beraterin eine Einführung in den Snoezelen-Ansatz anbieten.
Mise à jour le 2023-10-09 par OT Coeur de Béarn