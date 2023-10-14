Olympiades Ozenx-Montestrucq, 14 octobre 2023, Ozenx-Montestrucq.

Ozenx-Montestrucq,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Café d’accueil et mise en place des équipes.

Jeux d’adresse comme le chamboul’tout, course en sac, course à l’oeuf, dos à dos et déguisement, lancer d’espadrille, tir à la corde…

11h30 : apéritif suivi d’une petite restauration avec sandwiches-frites et buvette.

Sur place, une consultante périnatale proposera une découverte de l’approche Snoezelen..

2023-10-14 fin : 2023-10-14 . .

Ozenx-Montestrucq 64300 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Welcome coffee and team set-up.

Games of skill such as chamboul?tout, sack race, egg race, back to back and disguise, espadrille throwing, tug-of-war…

11:30 am: aperitif followed by a snack bar with sandwiches and French fries and a refreshment bar.

A perinatal consultant will be on hand to introduce you to the Snoezelen approach.

Café de bienvenida y preparación de los equipos.

Juegos de habilidad como chamboul?tout, carrera de sacos, carrera de huevos, espalda con espalda y disfraces, lanzamiento de alpargatas, tira y afloja…

11.30 h: aperitivo seguido de un tentempié con bocadillos y patatas fritas y un bar de refrescos.

Una asesora perinatal explicará el método Snoezelen.

Begrüßungskaffee und Einteilung der Teams.

Geschicklichkeitsspiele wie Chamboul?tout, Sackhüpfen, Eierlauf, Rücken an Rücken und Verkleidung, Espadrille werfen, Seilziehen…

11:30 Uhr: Aperitif, gefolgt von einem kleinen Imbiss mit Sandwiches und Pommes frites und einem Getränkestand.

Vor Ort wird eine perinatale Beraterin eine Einführung in den Snoezelen-Ansatz anbieten.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-09 par OT Coeur de Béarn