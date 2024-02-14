Oz of Love x Erasmus Party @ Café OZ Châtelet Café Oz Châtelet Paris, mercredi 14 février 2024.

Oz of Love x Erasmus Party @ Café OZ Châtelet Café Oz Châtelet Paris
Le mercredi 14 février 2024
de 17h00 à 05h00
.Public adultes. payant Gratuit avant 00H30 puis avec une conso : 10 EUR
Une soirée dosé en amour au Café Oz Châtelet ❤️! Autant en profiter et le partager : l’amour est gratuit et illimité !!
Avec Juste Romain aux platines pour du love jusqu’au petit matin.
~ AU PROGRAMME ~
Mix by Juste Roamin à 23h
Amour à partager
Borne photo / Photographe
Dresscode : Classy rouge et noir
~ INFO PRATIQUES ~
️ Entrée gratuite avant 00H30 puis 10€ avec une conso
Infos & résas : chatelet@cafe-oz.com
// L’accès à l’établissement est réservé aux personnes majeures – une pièce d’identité peut vous être demandée.
Votre tenue et votre attitudes doivent être soignées à toute heure. Voir moins
Café Oz Châtelet 18 Rue Saint-Denis 75001 Paris
Contact : https://cafe-oz.com/soirees/oz-of-love-x-erasmus-party-mix-by-juste-romain/ https://www.facebook.com/events/3013119875489885 https://www.facebook.com/events/3013119875489885
