OUVERTURE EXCEPTIONNELLE DE LA BIBLIOTHÈQUE PIERRE MESSMER Sarrebourg, 5 décembre 2021, Sarrebourg.
2021-12-05 – 2021-12-05
Sarrebourg Moselle
La bibliothèque Pierre Messmer ouvre exceptionnellement les trois dimanches précédents Noël de 14h00 à 18h00 ! Profitez-en pour participer aux animations, jeter un œil aux expositions en cours ou bien encore demander des conseils de lecture pour soi…ou pour les autres !
sarrebourg.bibliotheque@wanadoo.fr +33 3 87 03 28 52 http://www.bibliotheque.sarrebourg.fr/
