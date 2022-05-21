OUVERTURE DES ATELIERS D’ARTISTES Laxou Laxou
2022-05-21 14:00:00 – 2022-05-21 19:00:00
Laxou Meurthe-et-Moselle Laxou
11 artistes laxoviens ouvrent leurs portes (atelier, grenier, lieu de production, jardin…) au public et invitent d’autres artistes de leur choix le temps d’un week-end. Toute la programmation est à retrouvée ici >> www.laxou.fr
+33 3 83 28 71 16 https://www.laxou.fr/fr/ouverture-des-ateliers-dartistes/actualites.html
Ville de Laxou
Laxou
dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-12 par