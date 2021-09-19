Lamorville Lamorville Lamorville, Meuse OUVERTURE DE L’ABBAYE DE L’ETANCHE Lamorville Lamorville Catégories d’évènement: Lamorville

Meuse

OUVERTURE DE L’ABBAYE DE L’ETANCHE Lamorville, 18 septembre 2021, Lamorville. OUVERTURE DE L’ABBAYE DE L’ETANCHE 2021-09-18 10:30:00 10:30:00 – 2021-09-19 18:30:00 18:30:00 Deuxnouds-aux-Bois Abbaye de L’Étanche

Lamorville Meuse Lamorville Démonstrations, ateliers, camp médiéval, tir à l’arc, fables théâtrales, tout un programme vous attend ! Samedi et dimanche de 10h30 à 18h30 : Démonstration de taille de pierre.

Atelier de dessin.

Présentation de broderie médiévale, métier à tisser, objets en bois.

Tir à l’arc.

Exposition dans la chapelle.

Camp médiéval. Dimanche à 15h00 : Fables théâtrales bestiaires, présentées par Nicolas Avril du Conservatoire d’Espaces Naturels de Lorraine. Entrée Libre. +33 6 20 64 73 96 ©Francis241256, sous licence Creative Commons dernière mise à jour : 2021-08-30 par

