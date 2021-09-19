OUVERTURE DE L’ABBAYE DE L’ETANCHE Lamorville, 18 septembre 2021, Lamorville.

OUVERTURE DE L’ABBAYE DE L’ETANCHE 2021-09-18 10:30:00 10:30:00 – 2021-09-19 18:30:00 18:30:00 Deuxnouds-aux-Bois Abbaye de L’Étanche
Lamorville Meuse Lamorville

 

Démonstrations, ateliers, camp médiéval, tir à l’arc, fables théâtrales, tout un programme vous attend !

Samedi et dimanche de 10h30 à 18h30 :

Démonstration de taille de pierre.
Atelier de dessin.
Présentation de broderie médiévale, métier à tisser, objets en bois.
Tir à l’arc.
Exposition dans la chapelle.
Camp médiéval.

Dimanche à 15h00 :

Fables théâtrales bestiaires, présentées par Nicolas Avril du Conservatoire d’Espaces Naturels de Lorraine.

Entrée Libre.

+33 6 20 64 73 96

©Francis241256, sous licence Creative Commons

dernière mise à jour : 2021-08-30 par