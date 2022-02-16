OUVERTURE DE LA BOUTIQUE EN VILLE – ASSAJUCO EMMAUS Sarrebourg Sarrebourg
Emmaüs Sarrebourg organise une vente de solidarité dans « la boutique en ville », rue Erckmann Chatrian à Sarrebourg (à côté d’Intermarché). Ouvert de 10h00 à 12h00 et de 13h30 à 17h00, suivant le calendrier 2022. Renseignements 03 87 86 84 98.
