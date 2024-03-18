Our formation « Performance Based Navigation Overview (PBNO) Ecole nationale de l’aviation civile (ENAC) Toulouse, lundi 18 mars 2024.

Our formation « Performance Based Navigation Overview (PBNO) Ecole nationale de l’aviation civile (ENAC) Toulouse 18 – 28 mars

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2024-03-18 09:00

Fin : 2024-03-28 18:00

Our formation « Performance Based Navigation Overview (PBNO) 18 – 28 mars 1

https://www.enac.fr/en/our-formation-performance-based-navigation-overview-pbno

This training presents the way the French Supervisory Authority oversees the implementation of PBN by the different stakeholders (Procedure designers, Air Traffic Services Providers and Aircraft operators). The aim is for the trainee to understand the problem of monitoring the PBNO in the context of an improvement of aviation safety, the performance of airports and the monitoring of instrument flight procedure (IFP) approach procedures.

Goals

To define PBN and its purpose and the way PBN is introduced in the French oversight process

To focus on the quality assurance processes to procedure design activities and the enforcement of PBN operations by aircraft operators and the associated oversightd.

Attendees

Personnel from Civil Aviation Administrations (or National Supervisory Authorities) with responsibilities in the oversight of procedure design and implementation

Flight operations inspectors responsible for the operational approval of PBN

Procedure designers and aircraft operators who seek a PBN operational approval

Contents

Morning and Afternoon schedule :

Week 12 :

From Monday 20/03 to Thursday 23/03 :

09 h 00 – 11 h 00 GMT & 12 h 30 – 15 h 30 GMT

Synchronous on the morning, personal work on the afternoon.

Week 13 :

From Monday 27/03 to Wednesday 29/03 :

08 h 00 – 10 h 00 GMT & 11 h 30 – 14 h 30 GMT

Synchronous on the morning, personal work on the afternoon

Thursday 30/03 : 08 h 00 – 10 h 00 GMT – Synchronous

Ecole nationale de l’aviation civile (ENAC) 7 Avenue Édouard Belin 31400 Toulouse Toulouse Sud-Est Toulouse 31400 Haute-Garonne