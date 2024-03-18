Our formation « Performance Based Navigation Overview (PBNO) Ecole nationale de l’aviation civile (ENAC) Toulouse, lundi 18 mars 2024.

Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Performance Based Navigation Overview (PBNO) Ecole nationale de l'aviation civile (ENAC) Toulouse

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :
Début : 2024-03-18 09:00
Fin : 2024-03-28 18:00

This training presents the way the French Supervisory Authority oversees the implementation of PBN by the different stakeholders (Procedure designers, Air Traffic Services Providers and Aircraft operators). The aim is for the trainee to understand the problem of monitoring the PBNO in the context of an improvement of aviation safety, the performance of airports and the monitoring of instrument flight procedure (IFP) approach procedures.
Goals
To define PBN and its purpose and the way PBN is introduced in the French oversight process
To focus on the quality assurance processes to procedure design activities and the enforcement of PBN operations by aircraft operators and the associated oversightd.
Attendees
Personnel from Civil Aviation Administrations (or National Supervisory Authorities) with responsibilities in the oversight of procedure design and implementation
Flight operations inspectors responsible for the operational approval of PBN
Procedure designers and aircraft operators who seek a PBN operational approval
Contents
Morning and Afternoon schedule :

Week 12 :
From Monday 20/03 to Thursday 23/03 :
09 h 00 – 11 h 00 GMT & 12 h 30 – 15 h 30 GMT
Synchronous on the morning, personal work on the afternoon.
Week 13 :
From Monday 27/03 to Wednesday 29/03 :
08 h 00 – 10 h 00 GMT & 11 h 30 – 14 h 30 GMT
Synchronous on the morning, personal work on the afternoon
Thursday 30/03 : 08 h 00 – 10 h 00 GMT – Synchronous

Ecole nationale de l’aviation civile (ENAC) 7 Avenue Édouard Belin 31400 Toulouse Toulouse Sud-Est Toulouse 31400 Haute-Garonne

