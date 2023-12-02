CONCOURS DE CARTES Oupia, 1 décembre 2023, Oupia.

Oupia,Hérault

Rami et belote,

Par equipe mais si vous êtes seul nous vous trouverons un partenaire..

2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-02 . EUR.

Oupia 34210 Hérault Occitanie



Rummy and belote,

By team but if you are alone we will find you a partner.

Rummy y belote,

Por equipo pero si estás solo te encontraremos un compañero.

Rommé und Belote,

In Teams, aber wenn Sie allein sind, werden wir einen Partner für Sie finden.

