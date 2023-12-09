Chants de Noël participatifs Ottmarsheim, 9 décembre 2023, Ottmarsheim.

Ottmarsheim,Haut-Rhin

Chants de Noël participatifs avec les enfants du périscolaire.

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-10 . EUR.

Ottmarsheim 68490 Haut-Rhin Grand Est



Participatory Christmas carols with the children of the extracurricular school

Villancicos con los niños del centro extraescolar

Partizipative Weihnachtslieder mit den Kindern der außerschulischen Betreuung

Mise à jour le 2023-11-21 par Point information d’Ottmarsheim – com com porte de France Rhin sud