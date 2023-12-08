Crèche vivante Ottmarsheim, 8 décembre 2023, Ottmarsheim.

Ottmarsheim,Haut-Rhin

Crèche vivante avec les personnages et animaux traditionnels de la communauté de paroisses Ile du Rhin..

2023-12-08 fin : 2023-12-08 . EUR.

Ottmarsheim 68490 Haut-Rhin Grand Est



Living crib with traditional characters and animals of the parish community Ile du Rhin.

Belén viviente con personajes y animales tradicionales de la comunidad parroquial de Ile du Rhin.

Lebendige Krippe mit traditionellen Figuren und Tieren aus der Pfarreiengemeinschaft Ile du Rhin.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-16 par Point information d’Ottmarsheim – com com porte de France Rhin sud