Exposition: Le marché de Noël d’Ottmarsheim du 1er au 20ème Ottmarsheim, 4 décembre 2023, Ottmarsheim.

Ottmarsheim,Haut-Rhin

Revivez l’évènement de 2002 à 2023..

2023-12-08 fin : 2023-12-08 21:00:00. EUR.

Ottmarsheim 68490 Haut-Rhin Grand Est



Relive the event from 2002 to 2023.

Reviva el acontecimiento desde 2002 hasta 2023.

Erleben Sie das Ereignis von 2002 bis 2023 noch einmal.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-28 par Point information d’Ottmarsheim – com com porte de France Rhin sud