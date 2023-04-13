Initiation pêche à pied (pour les 7-12 ans) OTI Normandie Cabourg Pays d’Auge CABOURG
Initiation pêche à pied (pour les 7-12 ans) OTI Normandie Cabourg Pays d’Auge, 13 avril 2023, CABOURG.
Initiation pêche à pied (pour les 7-12 ans) 13 avril – 24 août, les jeudis OTI Normandie Cabourg Pays d’Auge Tarif de base 6,00
OTI Normandie Cabourg Pays d’Auge CABOURG CABOURG 02 31 06 20 00 [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.normandie-cabourg-paysdauge-tourisme.fr/boutique/ »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-04-13T12:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-13T14:00:00+02:00
2023-08-24T12:00:00+02:00 – 2023-08-24T14:00:00+02:00
THOMAS BOIVIN