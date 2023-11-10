Séminaire Ecobio – Vincent Milesi (ISTO, Univ. Orléans) OSUR Observatorie des Sciences de l’Univers de Rennes Tournefeuille, 10 novembre 2023, Tournefeuille.

Séminaire Ecobio – Vincent Milesi (ISTO, Univ. Orléans) Vendredi 10 novembre, 13h00 OSUR Observatorie des Sciences de l’Univers de Rennes

Peatlands represent only 3% of the terrestrial surface but store up to 30% of the world’s soil carbon. How environmental and anthropogenic forcing will alter the microbial activity controlling peatland carbon balance is poorly understood. In this presentation, i will show how metagenomic data can be used to develop a thermodynamic model of protein metastability that links the chemical composition of microbial communities to redox gradients in peat soil. This work provides a mechanistic understanding of the co-evolution of biosphere and geosphere and offer prospects for the predictive modeling of microbial communitiy composition in disturbed peatlands.

OSUR Observatorie des Sciences de l’Univers de Rennes Université de Rennes, 263 avenue de Général Lecler, campus de Beaulieu, Bâtiment 15, salle Bernard Auvray Tournefeuille 31170 Belbèze Haute-Garonne Occitanie

2023-11-10T13:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-10T14:00:00+01:00

