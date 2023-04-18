Monologue culinaire Librairie Menta Ossès
Monologue culinaire Librairie Menta, 18 avril 2023, Ossès.
Envolez vous pour le Mexique avec Luis Alberto Rodriguez pour un « Monologue culinaire ».
« Un homme vous prépare un plat
Un plat à partager
Un plat venu de son pays
Et pendant la préparation …
Il vous raconte des histoires
Des histoires légendaires
Des histoires universelles
De son pays dit dangereux
De son pays pourtant merveilleux.
Alors est-il possible de se sentir chez-soi en étant ailleurs ? Partager l’inexplicable, partager ce que je suis, celui que j’étais avec un plat et une histoire, parce que derrière chaque plat il y a une histoire. ».
Librairie Menta
Ossès 64780 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Fly to Mexico with Luis Alberto Rodriguez for a « Culinary Monologue ».
« A man prepares a dish for you
A dish to share
A dish from his country
And during the preparation …
He tells you stories
Legendary stories
Universal stories
From his country said to be dangerous
Of his wonderful country.
So is it possible to feel at home while being elsewhere? Sharing the inexplicable, sharing who I am, who I was with a dish and a story, because behind every dish there is a story. »
Vuela a México con Luis Alberto Rodríguez para un « Monólogo culinario ».
« Un hombre te prepara un plato
Un plato para compartir
Un plato de su país
Y durante la preparación …
Te cuenta historias
Historias legendarias
Historias universales
De su llamado país peligroso
De su maravilloso país.
Entonces, ¿es posible sentirse en casa estando en otra parte? Compartir lo inexplicable, compartir quién soy, quién fui con un plato y una historia, porque detrás de cada plato hay una historia
Fliegen Sie mit Luis Alberto Rodriguez für einen « Kulinarischen Monolog » nach Mexiko.
« Ein Mann bereitet Ihnen ein Gericht zu
Ein Gericht zum Teilen
Ein Gericht aus seinem Land
Und während der Zubereitung …
Erzählt er Ihnen Geschichten
Legendäre Geschichten
Von universellen Geschichten
Von seinem Land, das als gefährlich gilt
Von seinem doch wunderbaren Land.
Ist es also möglich, sich zu Hause zu fühlen, wenn man woanders ist? Das Unerklärliche teilen, teilen, wer ich bin, wer ich war, mit einem Gericht und einer Geschichte, denn hinter jedem Gericht steht eine Geschichte »
