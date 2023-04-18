Monologue culinaire Librairie Menta, 18 avril 2023, Ossès.

Envolez vous pour le Mexique avec Luis Alberto Rodriguez pour un « Monologue culinaire ».

« Un homme vous prépare un plat

Un plat à partager

Un plat venu de son pays

Et pendant la préparation …

Il vous raconte des histoires

Des histoires légendaires

Des histoires universelles

De son pays dit dangereux

De son pays pourtant merveilleux.

Alors est-il possible de se sentir chez-soi en étant ailleurs ? Partager l’inexplicable, partager ce que je suis, celui que j’étais avec un plat et une histoire, parce que derrière chaque plat il y a une histoire. ».

2023-04-18 à ; fin : 2023-04-18 . .

Librairie Menta

Ossès 64780 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Fly to Mexico with Luis Alberto Rodriguez for a « Culinary Monologue ».

« A man prepares a dish for you

A dish to share

A dish from his country

And during the preparation …

He tells you stories

Legendary stories

Universal stories

From his country said to be dangerous

Of his wonderful country.

So is it possible to feel at home while being elsewhere? Sharing the inexplicable, sharing who I am, who I was with a dish and a story, because behind every dish there is a story. »

Vuela a México con Luis Alberto Rodríguez para un « Monólogo culinario ».

« Un hombre te prepara un plato

Un plato para compartir

Un plato de su país

Y durante la preparación …

Te cuenta historias

Historias legendarias

Historias universales

De su llamado país peligroso

De su maravilloso país.

Entonces, ¿es posible sentirse en casa estando en otra parte? Compartir lo inexplicable, compartir quién soy, quién fui con un plato y una historia, porque detrás de cada plato hay una historia

Fliegen Sie mit Luis Alberto Rodriguez für einen « Kulinarischen Monolog » nach Mexiko.

« Ein Mann bereitet Ihnen ein Gericht zu

Ein Gericht zum Teilen

Ein Gericht aus seinem Land

Und während der Zubereitung …

Erzählt er Ihnen Geschichten

Legendäre Geschichten

Von universellen Geschichten

Von seinem Land, das als gefährlich gilt

Von seinem doch wunderbaren Land.

Ist es also möglich, sich zu Hause zu fühlen, wenn man woanders ist? Das Unerklärliche teilen, teilen, wer ich bin, wer ich war, mit einem Gericht und einer Geschichte, denn hinter jedem Gericht steht eine Geschichte »

